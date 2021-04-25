Police do not know why a pickup truck turned in front of a motorcycle on Thursday night in Henderson County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said Sunday the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.
Troopers said around 9:16 p.m., the driver of the pickup truck, George Solis, 56, of Kemp, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup on SH198 when he turned left.
The driver of the 2005 Kawasaki motorcycle was coming in the other direction about 0.6 miles northwest of Log Cabin in Henderson County when Solis turned left.
Troopers said the motorcycle struck the right side of the pickup.
The driver of the motorcycle, Edmund Cranfill, 56, of Dallas was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace #5 Judge Belinda Brownlow.
Troopers said Cranfill was taken to the Huckabee Tomlinson Funeral Home.
Solis did not have any injuries and troopers said the investigation is still active. They did not release any information on charges.