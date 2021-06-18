A man was shot dead and a child was present during an incident in Athens Thursday night.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said Joshua Jones, 37, of Seven Points was charged with murder for the shooting death of Jason Blake, 44.
Police said around 8:15 p.m., witnesses told investigators shots were allegedly fired with a shotgun by Jones inside and outside the house. Blake was shot in the back and died at the scene.
Henderson County Luke Rachel arrived on scene he observed Jones outside the residence and Blake out by the roadway. Rachel detained Jones and began life saving measures on Blake but was unsuccessful, police said.
The incident took place at a house on the 27000 block of West Oak Ridge Road and police said Jones and Blake lived at the residence where the shooting took place.
Hillhouse said a young child was at the residence during the shooting. The child was taken to the Henderson County Child Advocacy Center for a forensic interview and released to family members. Henderson County Child Protective Services were also notified.
The investigation and reason for the shooting is continuing. Hillhouse said Henderson County 392nd Judicial District Judge Scott McKee issued a search warrant for the residence.