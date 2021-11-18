One of two Tyler men charged with capital murder in a May robbery that left a man shot to death pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.
Zaccheus Keion Dunn, 24, was arraigned in the 7th District Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge in connection with the shooting death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33. Eiglebiger was found dead on May 13 in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.
Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, is also charged with capital murder and he was indicted Oct. 7. Both men remain in the Smith County Jail on $1 million bonds each.
According to judicial records, Judge Kerry Russell also set a status hearing in Dunn's case for Feb. 22. A hearing has not been set for Scroggins' case.
Police said officers learned around 7:30 a.m. on May 13 that Eiglebiger had been shot numerous times at his home. Evidence led police to believe Eiglebiger’s death was targeted.
Dunn was arrested May 14. Scroggins was named a suspect in June and evaded police for more than a month before his July 25 arrest. A group of agencies worked to arrest Scroggins after he was placed on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted fugitives list.
DPS said Scroggins has been wanted since September 2019 after he violated his parole and left his last known address in Tyler. His criminal history includes convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.
According to Smith County Jail records, he was sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison for assaulting a public servant. In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years of community supervision.
Dunn has been arrested for possession of marijuana and unlawful carrying of a weapon in 2016, 2017 and 2019, according to jail records.