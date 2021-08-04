A man accused of killing another person in Dallas was arrested Saturday after Van Zandt County deputies found a dead body in a shallow grave.
Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix and deputies responded to County Road 2301 about the deceased body in a shallow grave on private property. Hendrix then called the Texas Rangers for help and District Attorney Tonda Curry came to the scene as well.
Investigators determined the deceased body was connected to a homicide in the city of Dallas. Hendrix sent deputies to Dallas at a residence located in the Pleasant Grove area, the southeastern portion of the city, according to the sheriff's office.
The investigation determined Casey Lynn Spriggs shot and killed Ladarron Perkins in Dallas, police said. Spriggs then transported Perkins' body to Van Zandt County and buried him in the shallow grave, the sheriff's office said.
An autopsy was ordered for Perkins' body. Spriggs remains in the Van Zandt County Jail on a murder charge. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are forthcoming, the sheriff's office reported.
"I am impressed and appreciative at the outcome of this investigation. I want to thank the Texas Rangers, especially Sgt. Michael Adcock for his quick response and bringing in his team," Hendrix said. "Thanks also goes to DA Tonda Curry, Judge Dunn and VZSO Deputies and our Criminal Investigation Division. Also to Chief Deputy Craig Shelton for the many hours they worked to get this suspect in custody".