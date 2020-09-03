A Tyler man who fled police late Thursday morning and barricaded himself in a home at the 2800 block of Van Street was taken safely into custody after a more-than-hour-long ordeal that led to a heavy police presence and SWAT team intervention.
Roberto Lugo, 26, had multiple outstanding warrants, including burglary, when he was pulled over for a routine traffic stop at about 10:45 a.m. on Van Highway at Highway 110 N. and Loop 323, said Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian.
Lugo took off on foot across the loop, entered a home that was not his own, and barricaded himself inside around 11 a.m., Christian said.
Police, with lights flashing, soon rushed to the scene, where officials strung crime scene tape across a perimeter as they worked to establish communication with Lugo.
They deployed a robot with a camera to determine Lugo’s location inside the home before the SWAT team, armed with tactical equipment and wearing heavy-duty vests and helmets, entered the home.
They were able to remove Lugo just before 12:30 p.m., Christian said.
Many community members gathered in a nearby church parking lot with umbrellas and cellphones to take pictures, livestream footage and call loved ones who they worried were involved in the incident.
Family members of the couple who owned the home where Lugo was barricaded expressed worry for the dog, which they thought was still inside, as they watched the SWAT team enter.
Some applauded when Lugo was brought out in handcuffs, and many of the officers exchanged handshakes and fist bumps as they cleared the scene.
No one was injured during the incident.
Lugo has a lengthy arrest record. He was most recently arrested for burglary of a building and property theft between $2,500 and $30,000 on Dec. 3, 2019, according to Smith County Jail records.
For Thursday’s events, Lugo was charged with evading arrest, jail records show.