A man has barricaded himself inside a Smith County house from law enforcement after a car chase with police Wednesday afternoon.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said one of the Tyler police's East Texas Anti-Gang Center officers tried to stop the man, who has a warrant for an aggravated assault charge, at about 3:45 p.m.
Erbaugh said Texas Department of Public Safety officers pursued the man outside of Tyler city limits. The man then crashed and ran out on foot into a house within Smith County.
The house is near US Highway 271 on Montgomery Gardens or County Road 332. Smith County Sheriff's Office negotiators, Tyler police officers and DPS officials are all out at the scene, Erbaugh said.