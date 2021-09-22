A man was arrested in Smith County Tuesday afternoon after he was found in a tree evading police for several hours in a forest.
Smith County Pct. 4 Constable Josh Joplin said the man, who was identified as Larry Gillum Jr., 34, of Tyler, began evading constable deputies when they tried to make a traffic stop around noon on the Red Honda Civic he was driving on Tidwell Drive and Loop 323.
The vehicle turned on to County Road 384 and after a short chase, Gillum got out of the vehicle on Rains Road to flee on foot. A K-9 with the Smith County Sheriff's Office conducted a perimeter search, and the sheriff's office then set up a perimeter to search the area, Joplin said.
The U.S. Marshals, Parks & Wildlife, Texas Department of Criminal Justice tracking dogs and Texas Department of Public Safety Air assisted in the search.
Around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, TDCJ tracking dogs, two TDCJ officers and Joplin located Gillum off of Seven Hills Road in a tree in the creek bottom.
Gillum was arrested and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle and a parole violation warrant for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. The vehicle he drove was towed.
Gillum remains in the Smith County Jail as of Wednesday on a $25,000 bond, according to jail records.
Joplin thanked the Smith County Sheriff's Office Patrol/Criminal Investigations Division/Dispatch, U.S. Marshals, Texas Parks and Wildlife, DPS troopers and air, and the TDCJ K9/Mounted Unit.