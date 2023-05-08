A Bullard man was arrested and booked into jail Friday after prompting a lockdown at Bullard Primary School.
Ian Andrew Rodgers, 33, was arrested Friday after entering the campus with a firearm holstered on his hip.
According to Bullard ISD, all campuses were placed on lockdown at 11:15 a.m. and it was lifted after five minutes.
“Following our district safety protocols, primary school staff did not allow the individual to enter the secure areas of the campus and immediately notified law enforcement,” Bullard ISD said.
Bullard ISD said when its district officer arrived at the campus, Rodgers allegedly would not comply with directives and argued he had a right to carry a firearm wherever he wanted. Bullard ISD said Rodgers would not identify himself and that Bullard officials believed he smelled of alcohol, according to a press release from the district.
“At this point, all campuses were put on lockdown as a precaution,” Bullard ISD said. “Our officer then detained the individual, secured the scene, and ensured everyone was safe. Once those priorities were achieved, the campus lockdowns were lifted.”
Rodgers was charged with one count of unlicensed carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, one count of unlicensed carrying of a weapon while intoxicated, failure to present identification, and public intoxication. He was booked into the Cherokee County Jail on bonds totaling $6,500.
Bullard ISD said it has asked maximum criminal charges be sought.
According to Bullard Police Department, an officer quickly arrived on scene and requested assistance via radio. In less than one minute, more officers were on scene and secured the campus.
“The incident was isolated, and there were no threats made, nor was anyone hurt during the incident,” Bullard Police Chief Jeff Bragg said in a press release.
A field day event was going on at the time of the lockdown, prompting staff, students and other community members who were there for the field day to be escorted to a designated safe location inside the building.
Bullard ISD Superintendent Dr. Jack Lee said safety is always No. 1.
“The safety of our students and staff is always the highest priority. I realize this situation may have caused unease, but I want to thank our staff for following our protocols exactly as needed,” Lee said.