The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested a man Sunday on multiple charges for allegations of beating a woman with an arrow and barricading himself in a camper.
The sheriff's office said deputies responded to a call from a woman saying she was beaten with an arrow in the face at a residence on Highway 175. Officers located Jason Morris at his camper, where he showed weapons to the deputies and barricaded himself inside his camper, according to police.
Police said Morris threw gas on the camper and threatened to light it on fire. After a two-hour standoff and deputies using pepper spray, Morris exited the camper and was booked into the Cherokee County Jail.
His charges include two evading arrest warrants, aggravated assault on public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, terroristic threat on a public servant and resisting arrest.