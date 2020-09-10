A man was arrested for murder Wednesday in connection with the death of a 20-year-old man.
Timell Tiquan Jones, 23, was arrested for the death of Dustin James Thomas, 20, that occurred Sunday night or early Monday morning on County Road 2800 in Wood County, according to the sheriff's office.
On Wednesday, Wood County Sheriff’s Office investigators and Mineola Police Department executed an arrest warrant for Jones at an address on Stone Street in Mineola. Jones was taken into custody to the Wood County Jail.
Jones remains in the Wood County Jail on a $1 million bond. He was arraigned for the murder charge.