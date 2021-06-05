A string of robberies at three convenience stores and a donut shop led to an arrest of a man after Tyler police officers received vehicle description and partial plate number information.
Michael Edward Lout, 56, was arrested as the suspect in all robberies.
Police said the robberies occurred in the early morning hours of Saturday, the first at the CEFCO convenience store in the 1200 block of W SW Loop 323 where a man threatened the clerk with a knife.
A second robbery was reported at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 5015 S. Broadway Ave.
Another robbery was reported at Shipley’s Donuts in the 1700 block of S SE Loop 323 and a fourth robbery at the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 2200 block of S SE Loop 323.
A UT Tyler police officer spotted the vehicle at the Phillips 66 convenience store at the intersection of University Boulevard and Loop 323 as the suspect was walking up to the store at about 6:58 a.m. The UT Tyler officer detained the suspect until Tyler police officers arrived at the scene.
Detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene. A search warrant was obtained to search Lout’s vehicle. During the investigation, officers recovered an unspecified amount of cash.
A warrant was obtained for Lout’s arrest, and he was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery.
Lout was taken to the Smith County Jail where his bond was set at $300,000.