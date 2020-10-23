A Tyler man has been charged with arson in connection with one of two fires at Coker Enterprises, an outdoor power equipment shop.
With help from other law enforcement agencies, Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Dand Cruz “David” Woods for the Oct. 12. fire.
Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks said Woods was arrested on Friday for the second-degree felony of arson. He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
Brooks said evidence from the fire, which was the second at the business, located at 7106 U.S. Highway 271 North in Tyler, showed multiple points of origin. Evidence also showed details that would have only been known to a current or former employee.
The first fire was in late September at the trailer side of the business, while the Oct. 12 blaze occurred on the tractor shop side of the business.
Brooks said the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Smith County Precinct 5 Constable’s Office assisted in the investigation.
Woods faces two to 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted. Brooks anticipates more charges to be filed against Woods, according to a news release.