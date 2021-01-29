A man was arrested Friday after a police pursuit on the eastern side of Tyler.
Smith County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said the pursuit began 10:45 a.m. and ended on East Charnwood Street at 11:21 a.m.
Christian said the man, who has multiple warrants for his arrest, fled on foot and deputies then detained him. He was taken to the Smith County Jail.
The man is expected to be charged with fleeing arrest and the arrest warrants, Christian said. He added that no one was injured in the pursuit.
The man's name has not been released at this time.