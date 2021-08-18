A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he drove a truck into a Tyler residence while intoxicated and evaded an officer.
Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said the man crashed his truck into the chimney and fireplace of a home, located at the intersection of Troup Highway and South Sneed Avenue, around noon.
An investigator with the Tyler Fire Department noticed the vehicle in the house and went to help the man, who then got out of the vehicle and ran on foot from the officer, Erbaugh said.
The man was apprehended, and he was taken to the Smith County Jail on driving while intoxicated and evading arrest charges, Erbaugh said.
Erbaugh said current evidence shows the man was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He could also face further charges once the house damages are assessed.
The homeowner was not at the residence when the crash occurred, and he came home for lunch when he saw the truck inside his home, Erbaugh said.