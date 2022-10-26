The bond for a Dallas-area man accused of striking and killing Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos while driving intoxicated was reduced Wednesday morning in court.
Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, who is charged with intoxication manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer, appeared in the 7th District Court for a bond reduction hearing.
At the hearing, Judge Kerry Russell approved reducing Nyabuto's bond from $750,000 to $500,000, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said.
