An East Texas man accused of shooting a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy early Thursday morning was charged with attempted capital murder.
Jack Cody Raburn, 40, of Kemp, was initially stopped near Eustace for a traffic violation, but sped off in his vehicle when a deputy approached, police said.
The sheriff's office said Raburn then rammed the patrol vehicle and sped off again. Raburn's vehicle ended up in the ditch on Highway 175 in Eustace.
Raburn allegedly ran away from deputies that were pursuing him. While chasing Raburn on foot, one of deputies was shot twice, and Raburn fled into a wooded area.
A Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 unit arrived and tracked Raburn to a residence just outside of Eustace. Police said they learned Raburn stole a vehicle at that residence.
The sheriff's office identified Raburn as the suspect in the case, and deputies went to his residence outside of Gun Barrel City. Police said Raburn was on the roof of his residence with a shotgun and a pistol.
Raburn was then put into custody and arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. A warrant was later issued for attempted capital murder.
The deputy who was shot in the foot and leg was treated and released from a Tyler hospital. He is at home with his family.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said the deputy is expected to make a full recovery.
Officers from Gun Barrel City, Mabank, Kemp, Eustace, Athens, the Department of Public Safety, Texas Rangers, the District Attorney’s Office, United States Marshals Office, Attorney Generals Investigators, the Department of Public Safety helicopter, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 unit assisted in the case.
The Texas Rangers will lead the investigation regarding the shooting of the deputy.