A Mineola man accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a camp in Van six years ago and arrested earlier this year due to DNA evidence was indicted last month.
Caylon James Whittington, 29, was charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sex offense after DNA technology pointed to him as a suspect in the case of someone inappropriately touching a girl while she slept at Sky Ranch Camp near Van in March 2015.
Whittington was booked into the Smith County Jail on April 19 this year, and a Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment on June 17. He has remained in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on a $250,000 bond.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sky Ranch on March 8 six years ago regarding a report of an unknown white male entering a cabin at night and inappropriately touching the girl in the bed. The male was seen by a female chaperone at the camp before he fled on foot.
The sheriff's office said the girl received a sexual assault exam and forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County and she shared what happened to her.
Investigators spoke with people matching the victim’s description of the suspect and searched the area. Officers met with Whittington at that time; however, he said he didn't know anything about the incident at Sky Ranch. In March 2015, he lived near the camp with an address about 1 mile from the cabin.
In October 2020, a DNA system found a match from the sexual assault exam, and that match appeared to be Whittington. The Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab requested a sample from Whittington for further examination, the sheriff’s office said.
Once law enforcement got a warrant for Whittington's DNA sample, results returned on April 1 this year showed Whittington as a match, according to police.
An arrest warrant for Whittington was then issued, and he was arrested in Llano County on April 6 for the alleged assault at Sky Ranch.
An arraignment hearing is scheduled for July 30, and a plea agreement is currently set for Oct. 11 in the 241st District Court, according to the judicial records.
In the past, Whittington was given seven years of community supervision in June 2020 after he pleaded guilty to assault of a family or household member for a 2019 offense.
In October 2020, he was sentenced to two years of community supervision, including 100 community service hours, after pleading guilty to driving while intoxicated. In 2018, he was sentenced to three months probation for assault (family violence), according to judicial records.