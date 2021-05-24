A man accused of killing a woman in Portland, Oregon earlier this month was arrested in Tyler on Friday night.
Henry Deondrae Brogdon, 30, of Portland, remains in the Smith County Jail as of Monday on charges of murder, unlawful use of a weapon and arson causing bodily injury or death.
He was arrested by the United States Marshal’s Service in Tyler, and extradition proceedings are expected, according to the Portland Police Bureau.
He is accused in the shooting death of Breauna White on May 5 at a Portland neighborhood, where White was found shot and deceased in an apartment, the Portland Police Bureau said.
White was later identified as the victim, and the medical examiner concluded she died of gunshot wounds and ruled the death as a homicide, police said.