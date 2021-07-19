A man accused of shooting a Tyler man to death during a robbery in May has been added to Texas' 10 most wanted fugitives list.
Texas Department of Public Safety added Dakevian Beniot Scroggins, 27, to the list in connection with capital murder, evading arrest and parole violation charges.
Scroggins is one of two suspects accused in the shooting death of Christopher Frank Eiglebiger, 33, on May 13 in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler. Officers determined Eiglebiger had been shot numerous times.
Zaccheus Dunn, 23, of Tyler, was previously arrested for capital murder and remains in the Smith County Jail on that charge.
Tyler Police Department issued a warrant for Scroggins' arrest on June 2.
Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a $7,500 reward for information leading to his arrest, and all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous, according to DPS. Smith County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward up to $1,000.
DPS said Scroggins has been wanted since September 2019 after he violated his parole and left his last known address in Tyler. His criminal history includes convictions for assault against a public servant and possession of a prohibited weapon.
According to Smith County Jail records, he was sentenced in 2016 to four years in prison for assaulting a public servant. In 2014, he was sentenced to eight years of community supervision.
Scroggins also has connections to Garrison, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse along with Tyler. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has tattoos on both of his upper arms.
In June, the Nacogdoches Police Department reported a sighting of Scroggins.
In order to receive a cash reward, people providing tips can do the following: call Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive and clicking on the link under their picture or submit a Facebook tip at Texas 10 Most Wanted by clicking the “Submit a Tip” link (under the “about” section).