A man accused of striking and killing a Smith County sheriff's deputy while driving intoxicated has been indicted on an intoxication manslaughter charge.

Daniel Nyabuto, 21, of Grand Prairie, was indicted on Oct. 13, according to online court records.

On July 28, Nyabuto struck Deputy Lorenzo Bustos with his vehicle as he performed a traffic stop on State Highway 155, according to Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith.

Bustos, 29, was working the stop just before midnight with another deputy, Michael Skinner. The patrol vehicle was pulled over with its emergency lights on, and two people were handcuffed in the back of the vehicle.

As Skinner sat in the passenger seat working the radio and computer, Bustos was standing several feet behind the vehicle. About 25 minutes after the initial traffic stop, Smith said Nyabuto hit Bustos with his vehicle, traveling at a “very moderate to fast speed” on State Highway 155.

The impact pushed Bustos all the way under the patrol vehicle and caused severe injuries he later died from.

Nyabuto was arrested following the crash and charged with intoxication assault, which Smith said will be upgraded to intoxication manslaughter. He was taken into custody, booked in Smith County and moved to the Gregg County Jail.

The passenger of Nyabuto's vehicle was also arrested and charged with public intoxication.

Nyabuto and the passenger were not injured in the crash. Nyabuto was taken to the hospital for a blood draw to test his intoxication level, Smith said. The two people who were handcuffed in the back of the patrol vehicle weren’t injured either.

Bustos, a Chapel Hill High School graduate, had just recently joined the department. He was there for about five to six months, Smith said, and was still working with a field training officer. The night he was killed was the last time he would’ve been working alongside another deputy before going out on duty on his own.

Bustos had a wife and children ages 4, 5 and 8. He previously worked for the Henderson Police Department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department.