A Marshall man charged with capital murder in connection with the death of an East Texas pastor entered a plea of not guilty on Monday during his first court appearance.
Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, is accused of shooting Pastor Mark McWilliams to death and injuring two others on Jan. 3 at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona.
On Monday, Woolen, his lawyers and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman participated in an arraignment hearing over Zoom in the 7th District Court.
During the hearing, Putman read the indictment accusing Woolen of killing McWilliams while also burglarizing the building. Woolen later entered his not guilty plea to the court.
An arraignment is a hearing, in which a formal reading of a criminal charging document takes place with the person accused of a crime present. This is to inform them of the charges against them.
The person accused of the crime is expected to enter a plea of guilty or not guilty.
Putman and the defense lawyers also discussed evidence and DNA testing on Monday regarding the case.
Woolen remains in the Smith County Jail on a $3.5 million bond. In Texas, a capital murder charge for a person means they’re eligible to receive the death penalty.
His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled, according to online judicial records.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office said Woolen was hiding in the church bathroom from police following a pursuit on Jan. 2.
McWilliams, his wife Rosemary and another man, Harris Victor Little, opened the bathroom door the morning of Jan. 3 to find Woolen with the church bank bag.
Sheriff Larry Smith said Woolen came to the church between 2 and 9 a.m. Jan. 3 after driving high speeds from Lindale to the area near the church. He hid in the woods, and law enforcement personnel spent several hours searching for Woolen.
When McWilliams opened the door, he took out his handgun while telling Woolen to leave the church. Woolen rushed toward McWilliams and both began to fight on the ground, according to the arrest affidavit.
Smith said McWilliams used his firearm to make Woolen get down on the floor, but the pastor got distracted with his wife.
Woolen lunged toward McWilliams, took his gun and shot the pastor, Smith said. McWilliams died of his injuries before police arrived on scene.
Little told police Woolen shot McWilliams in the chest several times and he tried to shoot at Rosemary, who was hiding behind the stove, the affidavit stated.
Woolen took Little’s truck keys and ran out of the church. Before Woolen left, Mike Sellars arrived at the church and heard gunshots coming from inside. As Woolen came near Sellars, Woolen started shooting at Sellars, who started to run for cover but was shot, the affidavit stated.
Sellars saw Woolen get into Little’s truck, which allowed deputies to use OnStar technology to track the vehicle that was moving eastbound on Interstate 20 toward Marshall. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office caught up with the stolen vehicle, which was not stopping. OnStar disabled the vehicle and Woolen was then taken into custody. Officers found the church’s money bag inside the stolen truck.
Rosemary was released following treatment, while Sellars later recovered from the shooting.
Woolen was also charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but he has not been indicted on these charges, according to online judicial records.