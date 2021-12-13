A 22-year-old man accused of killing an East Texas pastor in January just before the church's Sunday service has been declared incompetent to stand trial.
Mytrez Deunte Woolen, of Marshall, is charged with capital murder in connection with the shooting death of Starrville Methodist Church Pastor Mark McWilliams Jan. 3 at the Winona-area church. He is also accused of injuring two others.
During a hearing Monday morning on Zoom, 7th District Court Judge Kerry Russell, Woolen's defense attorney Jeff Haas and Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman addressed findings from a doctor who deemed Woolen incompetent to go to trial. All parties agreed with the report.
The details of the findings were not discussed, but there was agreement that Woolen needed to receive restorative care.
During the hearing, Woolen was moving his head around and often had his face buried into his hands. His lawyer spoke on his behalf for the proceeding.
Russell noted this is the first case in his career that he's seen a person charged with capital murder found incompetent to stand trial at this point in the pre-trial proceedings.
The wait to get into a state hospital system is generally not quick, Russell said.
"I'm not sure if they give preferential treatment, if not, it could easily be six months to a year before he could get one of the beds," he said.
Russell suggested getting in touch with the Andrews Center in Tyler, a behavioral health system facility. He also encouraged the prosecution and defense to not put this case on the back-burner.
In April, Woolen entered his not guilty plea to the court during his arraignment hearing. In Texas, a capital murder charge for a person means they’re eligible to receive the death penalty.
The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 3, Woolen was hiding in the church bathroom from police following a pursuit on Jan. 2. McWilliams, his wife Rosemary and another man, Harris Victor Little, opened the bathroom door the morning of Jan. 3 to find Woolen with the church bank bag.
When McWilliams opened the door, he took out his handgun while telling Woolen to leave the church, according to the arrest affidavit.
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said McWilliams used his firearm to make Woolen get down on the floor, but the pastor got distracted with his wife.
Woolen lunged toward McWilliams, took his gun and shot the pastor, Smith said. McWilliams died of his injuries before police arrived on the scene.
Little told police Woolen shot McWilliams in the chest several times and he tried to shoot at Rosemary, who was hiding behind the stove, the affidavit stated.
Woolen took Little’s truck keys and ran out of the church. Before Woolen left, Mike Sellars arrived at the church and heard gunshots coming from inside. As Woolen came near Sellars, Woolen started shooting at Sellars, who started to run for cover but was shot, the affidavit stated.
Sellars saw Woolen get into Little’s truck, which allowed deputies to track the vehicle using OnStar that was moving eastbound on Interstate 20 toward Marshall.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office caught up with the stolen vehicle and OnStar disabled the vehicle and Woolen was then taken into custody. Officers found the church’s money bag inside the stolen truck.
Rosemary was released following treatment, while Sellars later recovered from the shooting.
Woolen remains in the Smith County Jail on a $3.5 million bond.