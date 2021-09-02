A man arrested for kidnapping two East Texas children earlier this week has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child.
The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that Jesse Ray Schmidt, who is accused of kidnapping an 11-year-old and 10-year-old from the Rusk area, is facing additional charges.
The children were reported missing Monday, an Amber Alert was issued early Tuesday and Schmidt and the kids were located around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in Kilgore.
Schmidt was then arrested for kidnapping and later booked into the Cherokee County Jail on Tuesday. Additional charges out of Cherokee County for continuous sexual abuse of a child and aggravated kidnapping were added Thursday.
The sheriff's office shared more details of the investigation on Thursday.
At 12 a.m. Tuesday, Schmidt's phone pinged and indicated he was in the Kilgore area. The Gregg County Sheriff's Office checked the area and deputies were unable to locate Schmidt, the children or the vehicle at that time.
A tip came in about Schmidt and the children being seen in the Kilgore Walmart. Kilgore Police Department was then asked to check the Walmart security camera for footage.
Around 10:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Kilgore Police Department Det. Joey Johnston and Sgt. Chitwood found Schmidt and the two children outside of the Motel 6 in Kilgore. The two officers took Schmidt into custody and secured the children, who were placed into Child Protective Services custody.
Sheriff Brent Dickson thanked the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Rangers, FBI, Kilgore Police Department and the citizens who called tips in to assist in locating the children.
He also showed his appreciation for Johnston and Chitwood for "going above and beyond to locate these children in their city."