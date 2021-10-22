A man wanted in connection with drug trafficking in Jacksonville was arrested Friday in California.
Hunter Davlin was found by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office in California and taken into custody. He will be transported back to Cherokee County at a later date.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit and Jacksonville police started a joint investigation in July about suspected drug trafficking in the 800 block of Howard Street in Jacksonville.
The sheriff's office said Davlin was identified as the suspected dealer.
On Tuesday, investigators with a search warrant found 1.5 pounds of "crystal ice" methamphetamine, about 6 pounds of marijuana, a firearm and several rounds of ammunition, police said.
Investigators also found packaging and digital scales that police said are associated with the sale and distribution of narcotics.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office obtained several arrest warrants for Davlin related to charges including manufacture or delivery of a penalty group one controlled substance, possession of marijuana and abandoning or endangering a child. Police said more charges could be added.