A Marshall man accused of killing a pastor in January and injuring two others at Starrville Methodist Church in Winona has been indicted on a capital murder charge.
A Smith County grand jury handed down an indictment for Mytrez Deunte Woolen, 21, on March 11 for capital murder by terror threat or other felony in connection with the death of Pastor Mark McWilliams on Jan. 3.
He remains in the Smith County Jail on a $3.5 million bond. In Texas, a capital murder charge for a person eligible to receive the death penalty.
Woolen was also arrested for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, but he has not been indicted on these charges, according to online judicial records.
The Smith County Sheriff Office said Woolen was hiding in the church bathroom from police following a pursuit the previous night.
McWilliams, his wife Rosemary and another man, Harris Victor Little, opened the bathroom door to find Woolen with the church bank bag.
Sheriff Larry Smith said Woolen came to the church between 2 and 9 a.m. Sunday after driving high speeds from Lindale to the area near the church. He hid in the woods, and law enforcement personnel spent several hours searching for Woolen.
When McWilliams opened the door, he took out his handgun while telling Woolen to leave the church. Woolen rushed toward McWilliams and both began to fight on the ground, according to the arrest affidavit.
Smith said McWilliams used his firearm to make Woolen get down on the floor, but the pastor got distracted with his wife.
“And the suspect lunged at him, and was able to take the firearm out of his hand,” Smith said.
McWilliams died of his injuries before police arrived on scene.
Little told police Woolen shot McWilliams in the chest several times and he tried to shoot at Rosemary, who was hiding behind the stove, the affidavit stated.
Woolen took Little's truck keys and ran out of the church. Before Woolen left, Mike Sellars arrived at the church and heard gunshots coming from inside. As Woolen came near Sellars, Woolen started shooting at Sellars, who started to run for cover but was shot, the affidavit stated.
Sellars saw Woolen get into Little's truck, which allowed deputies to use OnStar technology to track the vehicle that was moving eastbound on Interstate 20 toward Marshall. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office caught up with the stolen vehicle, which was not stopping. OnStar disabled the vehicle and Woolen was then taken into custody. Officers found the church’s money bag inside the stolen truck.
Rosemary was released following treatment, while Sellars later recovered from the shooting.