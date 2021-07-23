One of the men accused in the shooting at a Tyler daiquiri shop in June that left one woman dead said he was a "killer," according to police documents.
Dycorrian Wayne Lofton, 22, and Jaderick Willis, 21, both of Jacksonville, are charged with murder in connection with the death of Tylsha Brown, 46, of Katy, on June 25.
Lofton turned himself in to the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force on July 16, while Willis turned himself on July 3. Both remain in the Smith County Jail on a $750,000 bond, according to Smith County Jail records.
The shooting occurred at New Orleans Flavors Daiquiris in Tyler after a fight broke out in the parking lot. Brown was celebrating her birthday when she was shot and killed at the restaurant.
According to the arrest affidavit, a tip from Smith County Crime Stoppers indicated Lofton and another person were involved in the shooting death. A witness of the shooting said he recognized Lofton and another person as two of the people involved. The witness said he saw Lofton retrieve his gun and say that "they were killers," and he saw Lofton shooting a handgun toward the front of the New Orleans Flavors.
The other man who the witness mentioned was arrested by the Jacksonville Texas Police Department and interviewed at the Cherokee County Jail. He told police that Lofton, himself and another person were a part of a fight in the parking lot with another group of guys, the affidavit stated.
He said someone then started shooting, but he didn't see Lofton shoot. He later learned Lofton was shooting a weapon, the affidavit read.
The document states that Lofton committed an act "clearly dangerous to human life and those actions caused the death of Tylsha Brown."
Documents regarding Willis' arrest are not yet available.
Willis and Jalen Cavitt, 20, of Alabama, were both injured during the shooting, and Cavitt was also released from the hospital later. After he spoke to the police, officers determined Willis as a suspect in the shooting.
The case remains under investigation.