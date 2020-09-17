A Tyler man accused in the shooting death of a man last year in the parking lot of a convenience store is requesting a trial.
James Robert Smith III, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Donnavan Reese, 27, on May 12, 2019. He is also facing two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
On Thursday, Smith's attorney stated that they would like to have a trial in all three cases, with the murder charge being put on trial first.
Judge Christi Kennedy of the 114th District Court said due to pandemic the trial would likely not happen this year. A status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27.
According to an arrest affidavit, Smith pulled up to the vehicle Reese was in and fired numerous .40-caliber rounds into the car early on the morning of May 12, 2019 in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 11800 block of Texas Highway 64 West. The affidavit said crime scene analysts found seven bullet holes in the passenger side of the car.
Two other people were in the vehicle with Reese but were not injured.
At the time, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said the incident was a chance meeting between two people who knew each other and had previous altercations, saying the motive for the shooting was drug-related.
James Robert Smith III was later arrested at a residence on Farm-to-Market Road 724.
A family member told detectives he had stolen about three pounds of marijuana from Reese two years ago and more recently had beat up Reese in a Walmart parking lot, according to the arrest warrant.
Smith remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $1.05 million.