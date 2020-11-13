Tyler fire investigators arrested an 89-year-old man in connection with a late-night Nov. 6 fire at a vacant structure at the corner of Beckham Ave. and Elm Street.
Kermit Francis Gabel, of Tyler, was charged with arson on Wednesday and booked into the Smith County Jail for his involvement in the fire that occurred at 205 S. Beckham Ave. last Friday.
He remains in jail on a $250,000 bond.
The fire department was dispatched to the Beckham Ave. incident at 11:09 p.m. last Friday with the structure fully involved in flames upon arrival. Firefighters cleared the scene at 2:18 a.m. Three engines, one ladder truck, a battalion chief and two investigators all responded to the fire.
The Tyler Fire Marshal's Office continues to investigate recent fires in vacant or abandoned structures, and details will be released when available.
The fire marshal's office is unsure of a connection between this fire and others at this time. No injuries have been reported.