Despite having to cancel its Salute Our Heroes Law Enforcement Recognition event this year due to COVID-19, Mothers Against Drunk Driving East Texas is continuing to honor law enforcement officials for their hard work in guarding the roads from drunk driving.
Eighteen men and women involved in Smith County law enforcement will receive their awards in the mail for their courageous work.
Bullard Police Department Sgt. Steven Anderson and Tyler Police Department officer Luis Aparicio earned the leadership award. Tyler Police officers James McCraw and Kerri Long and Bullard Police Sgt. Jeremy Farmer all won the education award.
Lindale Police Department officers Brooke Wedgeworth, Jon Gillham and Robert Trombley, Bullard Police officers Shawn Hayes and Hipolite Valle, Smith County Sheriff's Office deputies Vincente Barrientos, Philip Greanead, Francisco Oviedo, Dakota Wade and Grant Yarberry, Tyler police officer Blake Kelley and Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Jacob Roche all received the outstanding service award.
Smith County Court-at-Law Judge Jason Ellis received the judicial award.
"We will miss gathering with everyone to celebrate the dedication and commitment of our law enforcement officers and criminal justice leaders on DWI enforcement," MADD East Texas said in a statement. "We look forward to next year’s event to provide an opportunity to recognize outstanding service in the fight to create a future of No More Victims®."
MADD said each year over a million DUI or DWI offenders are arrested by officers, and each death or injury is 100% preventable.