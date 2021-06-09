A Mabank man accused of online solicitation of a minor was also arrested Tuesday for allegedly pointing a gun at law enforcement.
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hilhouse said James Bond, 50, was arrested for online solicitation of a child after deputies breached his residence. Police said he pointed a loaded rifle at one of the investigators.
Bond, 50, was arrested in the 100 block of Chapperall Drive Tuesday and was also charged with aggravated assault against a public servant.
Once the sheriff's office team was inside, deputies found Bond in the residence armed with the rifle. After pointing the gun at one of the investigators, Bond later surrendered.
Bond remains in the Henderson County Jail on the two charges as well as stalking. His current bonds total $450,000.