A Louisiana woman was sentenced Tuesday to over eight years in prison for her role in a scheme that stole $4.85 million from an elderly Bullard woman.
Monica Ruiz, 45, of Shreveport, who pleaded guilty in March to wire fraud, was sentenced to 97 months in federal prison.
“Fraud against the elderly is particularly devastating given that the victim will typically not have the ability to work their way towards financial recovery,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “While the Department of Justice will work tirelessly to ferret out elder fraud and punish the perpetrator, our seniors’ best defense against such fraud is, and remains, education, vigilance, and a healthy dose of skepticism.”
The court information states Ruiz told the victim Ruiz had been in a coma, had brain surgery, was falsely arrested and imprisoned, was in a car accident, had a kidney transplant and bribed a judge and prosecutor.
She said her son died in a car accident in Pennsylvania, her daughter was committed to a mental institution and her grandmother died.
Ruiz also impersonated other people when communicating with the victim and created false personas, according to the court information.
U.S. Secret Service with the assistance of the Tyler Police Department and the Louisiana State Police – Gaming Enforcement Division investigated the case, while Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld served as the prosecutor.
“The Secret Service remains committed to bringing to justice those criminals who seek to exploit our most vulnerable citizens,” U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge of the Tyler Resident Office William Mack said. “In conjunction with the Department of Justice, as well as our state and local partners, the Secret Service will identify, pursue and seek prosecution of those that prey upon the elderly.”