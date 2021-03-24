A Louisiana woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to conducting a scheme that took over $4.85 million from an elderly Bullard resident.
Monica Ruiz, 45, of Shreveport, enter her guilty plea to wire fraud in federal court. She faces up to 20 years in prison.
The court information states Ruiz said she had been in a coma, had brain surgery, was falsely arrested and imprisoned, was in a car accident, had a kidney transplant and bribed a judge and prosecutor.
She is also accused of saying her son died in a car accident in Pennsylvania, her daughter was committed to a mental institution and her grandmother died.
Ruiz is also accused of impersonating other people when communicating with the victim and creating false personas.
The U.S. Secret Service is investigating the case with help from the Tyler Police Department and the Louisiana State Police — Gaming Enforcement Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld is serving as the prosecutor.