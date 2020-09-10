A Longview man has been indicted on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge in Smith County.
Dawson Neil Crosby, 21, was indicted Aug. 20 in the 241st District Court on the charge.
Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Crosby on the sexual assault charge on May 26. He was released from the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond the same day, according to jail records.
In 2016, jail records show Crosby was charged with assault causing bodily injury (family violence) in Smith County. In 2017, he pleaded the charge down to a class C misdemeanor assault and received 90 days of probation.