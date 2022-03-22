An East Texas doctor who was arrested on child sex abuse charges Monday was not affiliated with UT Health at the time of his arrest, an official said Tuesday.
Karl Kauffman was arrested Monday by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Unit, according to the sheriff's office, who said on Monday that "Kauffman currently serves as an ER physician at several hospitals in this area."
However, a UT Health spokesperson on Tuesday morning said Kauffman "was not employed by this organization" at the time of his arrest.
"While he previously worked some ER shifts in Jacksonville, he resigned his privileges in January of this year and has not worked there since," UT Health said in a statement to the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
UT Health East Texas' website on Monday night listed Kauffman as a emergency medicine physician at their facilities, but the webpage has since been removed.
The sheriff's office said an ongoing investigation and a search warrant of Kauffman's home led to two warrants for continuous sexual abuse of a child.
He is being held in the Cherokee County Jail on a $2 million bond.
The charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child is a felony of the first degree, punishable by imprisonment in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for life, or for any term of not more than 99 years or less than 25 years.