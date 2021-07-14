Roosters seized in Rusk County during an alleged cockfighting incident earlier this month will soon have safe homes thanks to the efforts of a local animal advocacy group.
On July 4, 13 men were arrested on illegal cockfighting charges after Rusk County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a crowd of men and roosters in cages at an address on County Road 2132.
While many men ran into the woods, 87 roosters and nine vehicles were seized and 23 citations were issued, Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said last week.
Lisa Waugh, a co-founder of Rusk County Pets Alive, said the Humane Society of the United States asked Rusk County Pets Alive to take legal custody of the birds from the sheriff's office. Seventy-five of the roosters were transferred to the group on Tuesday morning from the sheriff's office.
American Pets Alive is a national organization dedicated to reducing the number of animals euthanized in shelters. Rusk County Pets Alive was founded in 2018 and its focus is on saving animals and reducing overpopulation at its local shelter, the Henderson Animal Center.
Valdez said the local chapter in Rusk County received 75 roosters after the others died.
Rusk County Pets Alive is responsible for marketing the roosters on petfinder.com and handling the paperwork for adoption contracts and information on rehoming retired roosters for adopters. Animal Investigation and Response, a nonprofit from Ft. Worth, is handling the roosters' daily care, Waugh said.
Waugh said the roosters have been taken to a secure location in Gilmer for continued care and vetting, including microchipping, dewormer, disease testing, behavior assessment and wound treatment, until the birds are cleared for adoption.
"Rusk County Pets Alive has never been involved in a rooster rescue before, but we were proud to join this group of organizations along with Sheriff John Wayne Valdez to help set a new standard in Texas. Traditionally animals confiscated in fighting rings were automatically euthanized," Waugh said. "This has been proven to no longer be acceptable practice. The combining of forces of The Humane Society of the United States, Animal Investigations and Response and Rusk County Pets Alive harnesses a tremendous amount of resources, which can be marshaled for good. We are creating a world in which all are truly valued."
She noted the roosters have calmed down tremendously.
"Once they are taken out of a stressful environment and treated humanely they quickly become docile," Waugh said. "Only a few are still fractious and are being cared for by knowledgeable techs."
Including the incident on July 4, the sheriff's office has responded to two cockfighting cases in the last month, Valdez said.
"It’s against the law and if people call them in or stumble upon it, obviously we’re going to act on them," Valdez said. "Cockfighting is illegal and as long as it’s illegal our job is to enforce it."
Since sharing the news of the cockfighting arrests on Facebook, Valdez said the response was huge, noting the roughly 1,200 comments.
"It is never my intention to euthanize these birds," Valdez said. "(We'd) much rather than give them a chance, I couldn’t be happier with the outcome."
An adoption event for the roosters will be held in Gilmer in about a week, Valdez said.
He added he can't say enough about the job of the Humane Society, Rusk County Pets Alive, and Animal Investigation and Response.