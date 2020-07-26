The Longview Police Department (LPD) has issued an AMBER ALERT for a missing 3-year-old girl from Longview who authorities believe is in grave or immediate danger.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Neveah Chaseberry was last seen around 6 p.m. on July 15 at 210 Melton Street, near Timpson Park, in Longview. The child stands 2-foot-6 and weighs between 30 and 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she is wearing.
Officials are also searching for Donnie Ray Chaseberry, 53, in connection with Neveah's abduction.
Donnie Ray Chaseberry is 5'11 and weighs about 260 pounds, according to police. He has black hair, brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms, his chest and his back. Police say he also has discoloration on his stomach and both legs, as well as a scar on his left elbow.
He was last seen driving a gold Lexus GS300 with a Texas license plate number: JFT9567. The vehicle has tinted windows and a spoiler on the back.
According to judicial records, Chaseberry has a lengthy criminal history in Gregg County.
(His record and more info on an Amber Alert can be seen here: https://www.cbs19.tv/article/news/local/amber-alert-issued-for-missing-longview-3-year-old-girl/501-549d9685-7b96-4f45-87e6-fb018ab7065e in an article by CBS-19's Reagan Roy)