A Lindale woman was sentenced to another 30 years in prison for her involvement in a Longview robbery that led to a Tyler man's death in 2019.
Hannah Leigh McCartney, 31, pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping in the 241st District Court Monday morning.
She was sentenced to 30 years on a murder charge in the 188th District Court in Gregg County for the death of LaDarius Breon Dockins-Bell in May.
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. told McCartney her latest sentence would run at the same time as her sentence out of Gregg County.
Skeen said by pleading guilty, McCartney waived her right to a jury trial.
For time served in jail, McCartney will receive 634 days of jail credit toward her sentence.
McCartney and Jared Anthony Freelen, 25, also of Lindale, were arrested last year in connection with the death of LaDarius Breon Dockins-Bell.
Freelen was sentenced in April to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder charge.
Dockins-Bell died a day after he was left on the side of the road in Smith County with a gunshot wound to his head following a robbery in Longview.
Freelen, McCartney and Dockins-Bell robbed a Longview resident in the 1400 block of East Fairmont Street on Dec. 15, 2019. They used firearms to steal the resident’s cellphone and go through his wallet, according to an arrest affidavit.
Police said the resident of the home had tried to hire McCartney as a prostitute.
The resident then pulled a gun and shot toward McCartney’s vehicle, hitting Dockins-Bell in the head. McCartney and Freelen drove away in her vehicle with Dockins-Bell inside. They left him on the side of the road near Overton, police said.
Dockins-Bell, 26, died the next day, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said at the time.
Smith County deputies were dispatched Dec. 15, 2019, in the 17000 block of FM 2089 near Overton, where Dockins-Bell was found.
Initial information suggested Dockins-Bell was dragged out of the vehicle and left on the side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.
Freelen’s vehicle was stopped by a Forney police officer, leading to his arrest. Law enforcement later found McCartney at a hotel in Dallas, the sheriff’s office said.