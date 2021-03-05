A Lindale woman was arrested Friday morning after police say a "bogus call" claimed she was shot in the back.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call after 3 a.m. regarding a shooting in the 15000 block of Hickory Drive in Lindale saying Amber Leeann Cook's boyfriend shot her in the back with a shotgun and then fled on foot from the location.
The caller said Cook was in a small shed covered in vines at this location. Deputies located the shed, announced their presence and forced entry into the shed, the sheriff's office said.
Officers said they found Cook, 32, hiding from deputies in a clothes basket. They learned Cook was unharmed and in possession of a shotgun and methamphetamine.
She was taken into custody for possession of a penalty group one controlled substance. She was also arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and a probation violation. She remains in the Smith County Jail on $35,000 bond.
"This was apparently a bogus call to garner a response from the Sheriff’s Office. Although it ended without anyone being injured, this could have been a serious situation," the sheriff's office said. "The deputies' primary concern was the safety and well-being of the alleged injured victim. Instead, upon forcibly entering the shed they encountered a felon with a loaded firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the situation ended peacefully."