The Lindale Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying three people who authorities believe stole several firearms during a string of vehicle burglaries.
According to the police department on Facebook Tuesday morning, the car burglaries happened in the Corrigan Trails area over night.
"This is a safety issue and we need to find these three before the firearms can be used in future criminal acts," police said on Facebook.
The police department is asking people to see if they recognize the three individuals shown in security video to call 903-882-3313.