The Lindale Police Department recently arrested four people for accusations of taking a person against his will and assaulting him.
According to police, a citizen reported on Dec. 7 that he was taken against his will by people he knew and while a weapon was visible. He told police the people took him to another location in Lindale, and then began to assault him.
The department's officers investigated the complaint and an interview with one of the suspects corroborated the victim's report.
The suspects were identified as McKaylah Fruge, Vernon Morris, Anthony Waymire and Zoey Stevens. Police issued warrants for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized crime, and the four were later arrested.
Stevens, 21, of Lindale, was booked into the Smith County Jail on Monday. Fruge, 21, of Tyler, and Waymire, 19, of Tyler, were arrested on Dec. 18. Morris, 19, of LaRue, was arrested on Dec. 21. All four people remain in jail as of Tuesday and each have bonds totaling $145,000.