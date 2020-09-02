A Lindale man was stabbed to death in Illinois Wednesday morning and a McAllen man has been arrested in connection with the death.
Gregory Acosta, 28, was stabbed multiple times in the torso in a parking lot in Galesburg, Illinois. He was taken to an emergency room and later transferred to a hospital in Peoria, Illinois, according to the Galesburg Police Department.
Acosta was pronounced dead at the hospital in Peoria. Another victim, Aaron Kropf, 33, of Perry, Missouri, was stabbed in the leg, and treated at a hospital and then released, police said.
Julio C. Flores, of McAllen, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a weapon and one count of homicide. Flores was booked into Knox County Jail in Galesburg, where he remains until his court appearance, according to police.