A Lindale man will serve two life sentences in prison after pleading guilty to using his pickup to kill his ex-girlfriend and another man last December.
David Joshua Reed, 41, entered his guilty plea Friday morning in the 241st District Court.
He was originally charged with capital murder of multiple people on Dec. 9, 2020, in connection with the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Shelby Duarte, 23, of Edgewood, and another man, Timothy Nelson, 43, of Lindale.
Reed was later indicted last week on an additional murder charge, according to court records. The new murder indictment only lists Nelson as the victim, while the initial capital murder charge listed Duarte and Nelson.
On Friday, the state announced alterations to remove Nelson from the original indictment to charge Reed with both deaths individually.
Through these changes, he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder for each of the deaths.
According to the Texas Penal Code, those sentenced for a murder charge can receive a sentence of five to 99 years or life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said last week the new murder charge was added in the event Reed reaches a plea agreement.
Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District Court said that Reed's life sentences would be served concurrently or at the same time. Through the plea agreements, Reed waived his right to a jury trial or the option to appeal his conviction and sentence.
Police documents obtained last year show Reed admitted to using his truck to destroy the camper trailer where Duarte and Nelson lived in the 19000 block of County Road 431 (Jim Hogg Road) at around 1 a.m. Dec. 9.
The Smith County District Attorney's Office in July announced the prosecution would not seek the death penalty.
According to the arrest affidavit, Reed’s friends said he was upset over Duarte possibly being pregnant. Reed left a voicemail on her phone saying, “You reap what you sow, I will see you in hell,” before he crashed his truck into the camper trailer.
In his interview with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Reed said he wanted to harm or kill Duarte and Nelson, the affidavit read.
Two hours before the trailer-truck crash, Reed said he was texting Duarte, and then Nelson started sending messages, according to the affidavit.
Reed said he had propane bottles in his truck to blow himself up during the crash. As he drove at high speeds toward the camper, Reed said, “he did not care anymore and also knew he would be killing his unborn child,” the affidavit states.
Reed has been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on a $1 million bond. According to jail records, Reed received 297 days of jail credit.