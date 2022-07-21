A 29-year-old Lindale man was booked Wednesday into Gregg County Jail after entering a guilty plea on a federal child pornography charge, according to court documents.
Michael James Quam remained jailed Thursday after a Wednesday arrest by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office on a U.S. Marshals Service detainer.
Federal court records show Quam on Wednesday entered into a plea agreement in the U.S. District Court in the Eastern District of Texas and pleaded guilty to possessing and accessing child pornography. The terms of the agreement were sealed.
In the guilty plea, Quam admitted that on March 5, 2020, while in Smith County, he was online “in a social media sharing group under the username ‘Joseph Wellington/Jwellzzz22.” While there, he posted a link to a “cloud storage” provider that led to a folder that included videos of child pornography. Quam was indicted in March of this year.
The document describes four videos. Three of the videos show a “prepubescent female.” In one video the girl takes off her clothing. In the other two she is with a man. A fourth video showed a female toddler in sex acts with a man, according to the document.
In the document, Quam admits to accessing the folder with the videos and posting it to the group when he knew the videos therein contained child pornography.
“I am pleading guilty to Count 1 in this case because I am guilty of the violation alleged,” the document states. “I have had an opportunity to consult with an attorney and I am satisfied with the advice and counsel provided to me.”
Court documents show as part of the admission, Quam agreed to forfeit an iPhone. According to a preliminary order of forfeiture, the plea agreement included a provision in which Quam gave up "all right, title, and interest" in the phone.