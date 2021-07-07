A Lindale man accused of using his pickup truck to kill his ex-girlfriend and another man last December will not face the death penalty.
David Joshua Reed, 41, is charged with capital murder of multiple people charge. He has been in the Smith County Jail since Dec. 9, 2020 on a $1 million bond.
Reed admitted to using his pickup truck to destroy the camper trailer where his ex-girlfriend, Shelby Duarte, 23, of Edgewood, and another man, Timothy Nelson, 43, of Lindale, lived in the 19000 block of County Road 431 (Jim Hogg Road) at around 1 a.m. Dec. 9, 2020. Nelson died at the scene and Duarte later died at a hospital.
On Wednesday afternoon, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District Court said the prosecution waived the death penalty on May 6. Skeen then set a plea deadline for Reed of Aug. 12 at 1:30 p..m.
If a plea agreement is not reached, Skeen said the trial date is currently Oct. 4. He added that a plea agreement will not be accepted after jury summons are sent out.
The prosecution noted there is some outstanding evidence at the crime lab, but the plea deadline should be sufficient.
Police documents state Reed’s friends said he was upset over Duarte possibly being pregnant. According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Reed left a voicemail on Duarte’s phone saying, “You reap what you sow, I will see you in hell,” before he crashed his truck into the camper trailer.
On that day of the incident, Texas Department of Public Safety, who responded to the initial call as a traffic accident, learned the pickup near the scene belonged to Reed. Investigators found his cell phone in the vehicle and four propane tanks.
Police later learned Reed is a suspect in several cases against Duarte, including aggravated kidnapping at the beginning of this year and assault from last month, according to the affidavit.
In his interview with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Reed admitted to driving into the camper trailer and said he wanted to harm or kill Duarte and Nelson.
Two hours before the trailer-truck collision, Reed said he was texting Duarte and then Nelson started sending messages. Reed got angry and he later told police he made the choice to go to Nelson’s residence wanting to kill Nelson and Duarte.
Reed also told law enforcement he had the propane bottles to blow himself up during the crash. As he drove at high speeds toward the camper, Reed said, “he did not care anymore and also knew he would be killing his unborn child,” the affidavit read.