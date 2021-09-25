A Lindale man accused of using his pickup to kill his ex-girlfriend and another man last year has been indicted on another murder charge.
David Joshua Reed, 41, was charged Dec. 9, 2020, with capital murder of multiple people in connection with the deaths of his ex-girlfriend, Shelby Duarte, 23, of Edgewood, and another man, Timothy Nelson, 43, of Lindale.
Reed was indicted Monday on an additional murder charge, court records show.
Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said that charge was added in the event Reed reaches a plea agreement.
Reed's case is set for a jury trial Oct. 4 in the 241st District Court, according to judicial records.
Putman said the additional indictment gives the DA's office more options in a possible plea agreement, although he noted it's unknown if Reed will agree to a guilty plea.
The new murder indictment only lists Nelson as the victim, while the capital murder charge lists Duarte and Nelson.
Putman said with two indictments, the DA's office can charge Reed with the deaths of Nelson and Duarte separately .
Police documents show Reed admitted to using his truck to destroy the camper trailer where Duarte and Nelson lived in the 19000 block of CR 431 (Jim Hogg Road) at around 1 a.m. Dec. 9.
During the most recent pre-trial hearing in July, Judge Jack Skeen Jr. of the 241st District Court announced the prosecution would not seek the death penalty .
According to the arrest affidavit, Reed’s friends said he was upset over Duarte possibly being pregnant, and he , Reed left a voicemail on her phone saying, “You reap what you sow, I will see you in hell,” before he crashed his truck into the camper trailer.
In his interview with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, Reed admitted to driving into the camper trailer and said he wanted to harm or kill Duarte and Nelson, the affidavit states .
Two hours before the trailer-truck crash, Reed said he was texting Duarte, and then Nelson started sending messages, according to the affidavit.
Reed said he had propane bottles in his truck to blow himself up during the crash. As he drove at high speeds toward the camper, Reed said, “he did not care anymore and also knew he would be killing his unborn child,” the affidavit states.
Reed has been in the Smith County Jail since his arrest on $1 million bond.