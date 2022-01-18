'Light of everyone's life': Tyler Legacy student killed in wreck remembered as selfless, caring

A Tyler Legacy High School senior who died just shy of her 18th birthday after a weekend wreck was remembered Tuesday as selfless, caring and “the light of everyone’s life.”
Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh confirmed Tuesday that 17-year-old Lilly Thornburgh died from injuries in the late Friday wreck on Broadway Avenue. Jason Charles, 24, of Tyler was booked Saturday into Smith County Jail on a charge of intoxication assault in the crash.
Savannah Thornburgh, 24, on Tuesday remembered her sister as selfless and caring and said the high school senior would have turned 18 on Wednesday.
“Lilly was the light of everyone’s life,” Savannah Thornburgh said. “She was selfless and caring. Lilly definitely knew how to bring everyone together and could make friends everywhere she went.”
Savannah Thornburgh said she is “sad but grateful” to have had the moments she shared with her sister.
The elder Thornburgh said her sister played the bassoon.
The Tyler Legacy Band Booster Club Facebook group on Saturday encouraged people to pray for Thornburgh after the crash, and a group gathered Monday night outside the hospital “for Lilly as she leaves for organ donations.”
Tyler Legacy Red Raider Band Director Sam Labordus on Tuesday remembered Lilly Thornburgh as someone who was kind to everyone.
“Lilly was an amazing student that brought so much light into this world,” Labordus said in a statement released by Tyler ISD spokeswoman Jennifer Hines. “She was witty, compassionate and kind to everyone around her. Her smile was contagious and was an absolute presence in any room she entered."
Labordus called his former student extremely talented and said she helped maintain a positive atmosphere.
"My heart is broken. I pray for Lilly’s family and those affected by this tragic event,” Labordus said. “I have been blessed for the past five years to be a part of her life and it is something I will cherish forever."
According to Erbaugh, police responded at about 11:50 p.m. Friday to the crash in the 2800 block of South Broadway Avenue. He said a pickup driven by Charles was headed north on Broadway when it struck the back of a pickup driven by Thornburgh.
Thornburgh was taken to UT Health, where Erbaugh said she later died.
Charles was also taken to UT Health and was later arrested and booked on a charge of intoxication assault.
Erbaugh said detectives and accident investigators are working the case and that charges of intoxication manslaughter are now pending for Charles. Bond on the intoxication assault charge was set at $200,000.
Charles on Tuesday afternoon remained in the Smith County Jail.