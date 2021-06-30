The Smith County Sheriff's Office is searching and concerned for the safety of two East Texas siblings who should be in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Investigators believe Amber Jackson, 13, and Tristan Jackson, 9, who were placed with family members in Smith County by CPS last week, could be with their mother Cynthia Hodges, their maternal grandfather Jimmy Hodges and his wife Francis "Callie" Hodges.
They are possibly in RV Parks in the East Texas area with the last known park they were staying located in Longview, according to police.
On June 25, CPS was granted temporary sole managing conservatorship of the Jackson siblings. The order was granted by Polk County Court at Law Judge Tom Brown on May 4. The children were then placed with the Smith County family members.
On June 24, Cynthia Hodges picked up the children from the CPS-designated family and in doing so violated the court order. Soon after she picked up the kids, Cynthia Hodges was stopped by law enforcement and arrested for outstanding felony warrants. The officer did not know about the children's custody issues and allowed her to contact a family member, who was not allowed to have the kids, police said.
Police said that family member took the kids to their maternal grandfather, Jimmy Hodges and his wife, Francis "Callie" Hodges. Jimmy and Francis Hodges have had their chance to return the children to the approved placement family or CPS but they have refused to do so. Cynthia Hodges has bonded out of jail and Smith County investigators believe that the children are with the three Hodges at this time.
The Hodges have a 2012 white Ford-250, unknown license plate and they could be towing an RV. All three people have ties to East and South Texas and they could be staying at area hotels or motels.
As of this Tuesday, Cynthia Hodges, Jimmy Hodges and Francis Hodges have warrants for their arrests on two charges each of interference with child custody. A $100,000 bond is set for each charge.
Jimmy Hodges is wanted out of Dallas and Smith County and Francis Hodges has a warrant for a parole violation, according to police.
The sheriff's office said Cynthia Hodges is a known drug user, and Jimmy and Francis Hodges have an extensive criminal background. People with information about the kids or adults' whereabouts should please call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at (903) 566-6600.