Several law enforcement agencies in Cherokee County and Child Protective Services are searching for 1-month-old Armaidre Argumon.
The Wells Police Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, CPS and the Texas Rangers are searching for Armaidre, who is a Black male weighing about nine pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
An Amber alert was issued for Armaidre on Friday, according to the sheriff's office.
The alert states the child was last seen at 7:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells and officials believe he could be grave or immediate danger.
According to Wells police, the father, Deandre Argumon, who was the person last seen with the child, was arrested.
Law enforcement officials are asking anyone to come forward if they saw Deandre Argumon driving a gray 2003 Ford Explorer between the hours of 10 a.m. and2 p.m. Friday.
Those with information about this abduction should call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 903-683-2271 or Crime Stoppers at 903-586-7867.