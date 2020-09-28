Mark Negrete.jpg

Mark Negrete

 Henderson County Jail records

A Henderson County teen was arrested Sunday for an accusation of burning two people using an aerosol can and a lighter as a torch, according to police.

Mark Anthony Negrete, 18, of Larue, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at a residence off of Farm-to-Market Road 804.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, Negrete confessed to burning a juvenile female in the face and another person.

An investigation by the sheriff's office showed Negrete used a canister of starter fluid and a lighter to create a torch, according to a news release.

The female went a hospital in Athens with burns to her face and hair. This investigation is ongoing, police said. 

Reporter

I came to the Tyler Morning Telegraph in September 2019. I report on crime, courts, breaking news and various events in Tyler and East Texas.

