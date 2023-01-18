A Smith County nonprofit founder has been arrested on animal cruelty charges following a welfare check and investigation that began in August.
Kym McRee, 64, of Arp, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals and remains in the Smith County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Twenty animals were seized from McRee’s home Aug. 15 after a welfare check led authorities to what witnesses and authorities called "cruel, harmful" and "unreasonable" living conditions, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Detectives saw several dogs that were "emaciated and filthy," living in cages with old and new fecal matter inside. Water containers were empty, while others had brown, dirty water full of leaves, according to the affidavit.
McRee, who is the founder of local nonprofit organization K9’s & Heroes, was in court for a civil suit on the matter on Aug. 25. She testified that she was admitted to the hospital in late July, where she remained for approximately three and half weeks and left the animals under her relatives’ care.
Det. Tim McDonald, who was assigned the case, said during the hearing that he couldn't properly search the residence due to toxicity.
“If there was water, it was brown. I did not observe any fresh water for the dogs,” McDonald said in August. “The condition of the house was deplorable. There was new and old fecal matter everywhere. It was horrible.”
McDonald said the conditions were so bad he couldn’t complete his search.
“I could not finish my search due to the toxicity within the home. Continuing the search would have required hazmat gear,” he said. “I did not go back in for my own safety.”
The nonprofit's motto is "Saving 2 Lives 4 Paws at a Time." It was established in 2020 to train support and service dogs for veterans.
As part of the investigation, detectives spoke to a client who McRee hired to train her dog in October 2021. According to the affidavit, the client requested photos and videos of her dog's progress on multiple occasions but never received any. About two months later, the client was asked to come pick up her dog because McRee was sick. The client said her dog had lost weight, was extremely anxious, and had scarring on its elbows and knees.
A veterinarian also advised the dog had hookworms and a bacterial infection, which were "a direct result of filthy living conditions" that come from "standing water and feces," the affidavit stated.
The client told detectives the property was covered with dog feces, inside and outside of the home.
The detective spoke to another client who left his dog in McRee's care. This dog also returned from training with hookworms and a bacterial infection, according to the affidavit.
Dogs in McRee's care were also subject to live in extremely hot weather conditions, some days seeing temperatures of up to 106 degrees, according to the affidavit. A veterinarian told detectives once the outside temperature exceeds 85 degrees, it can cause serious health problems for dogs.
Twenty animals including 18 dogs, a Macaw, and a prairie dog were taken from the home in August. During the civil hearing later that month, the judge ordered that all but five animals remain in the custody of animal control. McRee was allowed to regain possession of three dogs, the Macaw, and prairie dog. McRee was also ordered to pay back a total of $3,030 in fees spent by Smith County Animal Control to care for the animals while in its care.
During the August hearing, Smith County Animal Control Department Head and Supervisor Amber Greene also testified the living conditions were not reasonable. She mentioned moldy water and "filthy" indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Camp V Executive Director Travis Gladhill, who said the organization had referred veterans suffering PTSD to McRee as a trainer for service dogs, also spoke during the August hearing. Camp V stopped the referrals in late December or early January due to complaints by veterans of their dogs’ condition upon return, Gladhill said.
McRee said during the hearing that the conditions of the home and inadequate care of the animals would not have happened had she not been in the hospital.
“I had no control over what my son and his girlfriend (the caretakers) were going to do,” McRee said at the time. “This never would have happened if I was there.”
McRee testified that before she was hospitalized, she purchased 300 pounds of dog food for the animals which she said should’ve been enough.
Smith County Sheriff's Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said this week's arrest came as a result of the initial investigation.